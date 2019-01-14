State alleges dangerous offenses for Dollar General robbery suspect

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton, who is facing numerous felony charges in relation to a number of burglaries and robberies throughout the area, had pretrial conferences Monday for seven of the cases in which he is a defendant.

The state filed an addendum to the indictment in each of those cases, claiming aggravating circumstances and that some of the counts entailed dangerous offenses. Plea negotiations are ongoing, explained Gregory Pridham, counsel for the defendant.

Axton is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12. Preston Earl Milks and Francis William Allison are also facing charges.

Axton, along with Allison, is alleged to have participated in an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Those charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

All three men are also facing felony charges for reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Axton and Allison are named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017. The two men are also facing felony charges for another case, as the state alleges they engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

Axton and Allison are also charged with multiple felonies in relation to alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of N. Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. Lastly, the two are facing six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

In total, Axton is facing more than 30 felony counts. He has another pretrial conference set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11.