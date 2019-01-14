The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:05 PM Mon, Jan. 14th
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Struttin’ on the catwalk: The Heart of Kingman's Homegrown Fashion Show

Photo by Vanessa Espinoza

Photo by Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: January 14, 2019 7:26 p.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    The Heart of Kingman's Homegrown Fashion Show

    The show debuted clothing styles that can be found at local downtown boutiques like Bit of the West, Gracie’s Vintage, and Southwest Trading Co. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

    KINGMAN – Glitz and glamour were featured at Saturday’s The Heart of Kingman’s Homegrown Fashion Show. The show featured many styles from local vendors.

    Diana’s Wine Cellar Door was packed with people of all ages looking at the latest trends in Kingman fashion.

    Sarah Ferry, owner of Southwest Trading Co., said she received positive feedback from guests who attended and businesses that helped collaborate.

    The show debuted clothing styles that can be found at local downtown boutiques like Bit of the West, Gracie’s Vintage and Southwest Trading Co.

    More like this story