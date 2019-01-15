The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Chocolate spill creates sweet mess on Arizona highway

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 15, 2019 11:30 a.m.

    • DPS cleans up a river of chocolate on I-40 by 12 News

    FLAGSSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities in northern Arizona had a sweet mess on their hands after a tank trucker's trailer detached from the truck and rolled on its side on slick pavement, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto westbound lanes of Interstate 40.

    The Arizona Daily Sun reports that state Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the wreck Monday about 11 miles (18 kilometers) east of Flagstaff required cleanup crews to pour most of the 40,000 gallons (151,412 liters) of chocolate into the highway median to lighten the damaged tanker so it could be towed away.

    The DPS said there were no injuries and the driver was not cited.

