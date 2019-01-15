MCC offers dental care for kids, adults

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s dental hygiene clinic will offer free dental services to uninsured children between the ages of 4 and 14 Feb. 2 at its Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95.

Services will be offered in building 900, and are part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. Give Kids a Smile works to reduce school absences by eliminating oral pain.

Children will receive a free cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral-hygiene tips.

Space is limited, and those interested should contact 928-704-4178 to make an appointment.

The college’s Dental School will also partner with River Cities United Way and the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation to offer complimentary dental cleanings for adults Jan. 25, again at the Bullhead City campus. No insurance is required.

Space is also limited for these services, so call 928-704-4178 or send an email to dentalxrays@mohave.edu to make an appointment.

Information provided by Mohave Community College