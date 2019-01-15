Miner Editorial | Our children, teens shouldn’t be vaping

According to the World Health Organization, smoking-related disease causes around 6 million deaths a year (about 600,000 of these from second-hand smoke). Around half a million of those deaths are in the U.S. Nicotine does not cause these deaths directly, but addiction to nicotine does.

Most of the dangers of smoking do not come directly from nicotine, however. Cigarette smoke contains around 4,000 different compounds and the most dangerous molecules are carcinogens such as benzo[a]pyrene and nitrosamines such as N’-nitrosonornicotine, which is derived from nicotine. Tobacco “tar,” which is carried in the smoke to the mouth and lungs, is rich in these toxic substances.

Within the past decade or so, e-cigarettes and other vaping devices have been marketed as a way to enjoy smoking with fewer of the health risks of traditional cigarettes – for one thing, as e-cigarettes don’t burn tobacco, they should eliminate the risks associated with tar.

These e-cigarettes and other devices contain a battery, a metal heating element and a reservoir of liquid, which is converted to a vapor by the heating element and is inhaled by the smoker. The liquid is made up of a solvent, either glycerol or propylene glycol, nicotine, and often food-grade flavorings.

So what’s the problem with e-cigarettes, if they do not produce carcinogenic tar? Well, nicotine and other molecules found in e-cigarettes can still affect lung health. A significant number of the flavor chemicals used in many liquids are aldehydes, and these are often irritants of the mucosal tissue in the respiratory tract when inhaled.

Typical examples are cinnamaldehyde (cinnamon), vanillin (vanilla) and diacetyl (buttery). Tests on the cells that line the blood vessels and the inside of the heart show that some e-cigarette flavorings may harm blood vessels. They caused higher levels of an inflammatory marker and lower levels of nitric oxide, a molecule with several roles, such as inhibiting inflammation and clotting, and dilating blood vessels.

In the body, these two changes are considered to be an early predictor of heart disease. Although the food flavorings are in themselves safe when used in food, that does not mean they are safe for a different use, such as being vaped.

Studies have shown that some of these molecules, notably the solvents, can be decomposed when heated to above 572 degrees Fahrenheit by the heating element in the e-cigarette. Three substances, all aldehydes, formed on the breakdown of glycerol and propylene glycol have come in for particular attention – acrolein, methanal and ethanal.

You’ve probably met acrolein (propenal) – it’s the chemical formed when cooking oil is heated until it begins to smoke. It is toxic and can severely irritate eyes and nasal passages. Ethanal (acetaldehyde) and methanal (formaldehyde) are also toxic – methanal, in particular, is a well-known carcinogen.

So why are we letting teenagers use these products?

Teen use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in Arizona has increased from 17 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2017. Our children shouldn’t be inhaling something that isn’t yet understood by the medical community.

Rep. Heather Cater, R-Cave Creek, has introduced a bill that would regulate vaping products like any tobacco product. This legislation would cover not only the devices like e-cigarettes,but also the inserts that carry the liquids and nicotine. This would require everyone from manufacturers to retailers – and users – to follow all of the same laws as cigarettes and other tobacco products.

It would be illegal to sell these products to anyone younger than 18.

The Kingman Daily Miner strongly encourages our Mohave County representatives to back this proposal.

There is little to no conclusive data about the effects of vaping and e-cigarettes, especially over the long term. Some reports have said e-cigarettes are much safer than conventional cigarettes, other studies have concluded regular use of e-cigarettes by young people leads to them becoming heavier smokers of conventional cigarettes; another study states use of e-cigarettes by teenagers doubles the risk of coughs and bronchitis compared with non-smokers.

The bottom line is no one knows whether there are long-term risks associated with e-cigarettes. Caution is required.

Until we understand it more, we should regulate it as though it is tobacco. It’s better to be safe, than sorry.