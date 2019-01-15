Obituary | Ben Adams

Ben Adams, 63, passed away Sep. 27, 2018.

Born Sept. 19, 1954, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, he was the youngest of three children to Beatrice and Harvey Adams.

After attending Webb High School, he got his bachelor’s degree in speech from The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He spent many years in the hospitality world working at Reedsburg Country Club in Wisconsin and then moved around to Sheridan, Wyoming and then Cheyenne. He loved visiting with the people he met and laughing with his friends and family.

From 1995 to 2016, he worked for Dan Hart Patrol in Upton, Wyoming and spent his time working on construction and traveling between his homes in Newberry, Michigan and Kingman, Arizona.

One of Ben’s greatest passions was building and design. He had amazing visions and created three of his homes from the ground up, doing a lot of the work with his own two hands.

His other great passion was trains. He made sure there was a passing train that he could watch wherever he went.

Survivors include sister; Mary Ann Adams, nieces; Brenda Wangnild, Leslie Colburn and Alicia Meyerink, and nephew; Shayden Ward. He is preceded in death by his parents; Beatrice and Harvey Adams, and by his sister; Jill Adams.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held in May in Wisconsin.