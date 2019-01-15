Obituary | Betty Louise (Hobson) Moore

Betty Louise (Hobson) Moore, born Feb. 5, 1942 in Santa Paula, California to the late Bonnie V. (Hollingsworth) Hobson and the late Elgie Hobson, passed away at age 76 on Jan. 11, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

She retired from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office after 18 years of service. Betty was preceded in death by her brothers; Elmer Lee Hobson, Robert Hobson, and Carl Hobson, and sister; Barbara Turner.

She is survived by her children; Teresa L. Moore-Millslagel (Michael), Joe Douglas Moore, Sherry A. Hassel (Peter) and Scott D. Moore, grandsons; Ian J. Hassel and Isaak K. Hassel, brothers; Mark Hobson and David Hobson, and sister; Nancy Denton. She will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She had many hobbies including antiquing, gardening and camping. Donations in Betty’s name to Pulmonary Hypertension Association are welcome and appreciated.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 21 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave,, Kingman, Arizona, 86409.