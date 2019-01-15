Overnight closure of State Route 89 in Prescott beginning Jan. 16

PRESCOTT – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use State Route 89 in Prescott to plan for overnight road closures while urgently needed pavement repair work is underway.

SR 89 will be closed in both directions from State Route 89A to Deep Well Ranch Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Detour: Drivers can use Deep Well Ranch Road to access north- and southbound SR 89. All truck traffic will be diverted to Willow Creek Road.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Law enforcement will be in place directing traffic. ADOT will limit access to local traffic only. Drivers should obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Learn more on the project web page at azdot.gov/SR89DeepWellRanch

Information provided by ADOT