Rants and Raves | January 16, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Elderly, conservatives share more Facebook fakery in 2016: Why would this surprise anyone? The older you get, the more conservative your are supposed to be. Goes hand in hand.

A disgrace to the fine people of Arizona: Governor Ducey decided to appoint Martha McSally to John McCain’s Senate seat, despite the fact the people of Arizona chose a candidate that did not embrace Trumpism. Nor did John McCain! Our Governor forgets who he is supposed to serve.

Mr. and Mrs. Catholic haven’t you had enough: If this person thinks there is no abuse going on in OTHER Church denominations, they are mistaken! Not to mention good Christians being perfectly OK with tearing children from their families and putting them in detention centers. What hypocrisy.

Shop local: Lake Havasu has two additional stores than Kingman – Dillards and Kmart. I bought a bag of lemons for $1.99 at our local store as I use them daily, too. My question is the cost of gas to drive to Havasu?