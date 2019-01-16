Profit of Policing: What happens when police seize goods?

Editor’s Note: This is Part I of a three-part series.

State laws allowed Arizona law enforcement agencies to seize nearly $200 million in personal property during the past five years – almost all of it cash – from people who may never be charged or convicted of a crime, but systemic gaps in oversight make it difficult to see how they spent much of that money.

Regulation of the program is inconsistent, and the reports designed to inform government officials about how and when the money is used are often missing data.

After analyzing more than 1,300 quarterly financial reports filed by agencies detailing seizures and expenditures from fiscal years 2011 through 2015, AZCIR found that the state commission tasked with compiling statewide civil asset forfeiture figures omitted roughly $20 million, or 16 percent of overall spending, from its reports.

Vague expenditure descriptions also keep the public in the dark about the program. Of what is reported, roughly half of the money spent went to pay police salaries and cover “other operating” expenses. While advocates argue this helps police departments deal with budget cuts, critics of the system say this creates a perverse set of incentives for both law enforcement agencies and the elected officials who set their budgets.

And when it comes to tracking what law enforcement agencies are seizing and from whom, virtually no data is available other than aggregate totals of the amounts seized.

AZCIR spent more than a year gathering and analyzing those quarterly reports.

Civil rights advocates say Arizona’s forfeiture laws are among the most lenient in the country, giving agencies broad authority to seize property with few rules on how to spend the proceeds. And those who challenge forfeitures must dispute their claims against the county attorneys who stand to benefit from the seizures.

In all, agencies spent more than $129 million on items from guns to surveillance equipment to the salaries of those seizing property between 2011 and 2015. In Pima County, the sheriff’s office used the funds to buy a plane and helicopter; in Cottonwood, the police department paid for food on the Fourth of July for on-call police and fire staff.

In Mohave County, the Attorney’s Office holds a pooled account that totaled about $2.1 million in the last fiscal year report filed that ended in June 2017. Kingman Police Department, on behalf of MAGNET, had a balance of nearly $255,000.

During that fiscal year, KPD added $12,531 and spent $72,786. Department of Public Safety and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were listed in this report, but neither had a balance of funds.

The report revealed that $45,138 of KPD’s $72,786 were spent on administration expenses, $15,148 on other operating expenses, $12,166 on travel, and $334 on equipment.

The seized funds augment the budgets of nearly 80 law enforcement agencies through a state program called civil asset forfeiture, which is designed to undercut the profits of drug kingpins and inhibit their ability to move products across the U.S. Commonly referred to as RICO in reference to the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Arizona’s program is managed by the state’s 15 county attorneys and the Attorney General’s Office.

Seizures often begin during traffic stops, when law enforcement officers find large amounts of cash or drugs. Other times, law enforcement will seize money or property as part of a long-term criminal investigation.

Anything suspected of being used as part of the crime, including cash, is then fair game for seizure. Because property is forfeited through a civil case instead of a criminal case, prosecutors are only required to prove that it’s more likely than not that the property was related to the suspected crime. That is a much lower standard than it takes to convict the person of a crime.

The court costs alone can sometimes exceed the value of the property, and to get the property back, owners must prove their innocence. If they don’t win every aspect of their case, people can then be billed for the costs associated with the state investigating and prosecuting the case – a provision unique to Arizona.

“We have no problem with forfeiture against convicted criminals,” said Jenna Moll, deputy director of the U.S. Justice Action Network, a group of conservative and liberal criminal justice advocates that has pushed for nationwide forfeiture reform. “Our issue is when you’re applying that same standard to a completely innocent citizen who has never been brought into court, charges have never been filed and certainly the government hasn’t ever proven – beyond a reasonable doubt – criminal activity.”

Nearly 90 percent of Arizona’s seizure income from fiscal 2011 to 2015 was cash, sometimes in small amounts.

The one exception is Santa Cruz County, where agencies seized more than $5 million during the past five years. All but $90 came from auctioning forfeited property, such as cars and houses. Considering the total, along with the small population, the county also had the highest seizure rate – more than three times the state average.

Agencies in La Paz County, with a population of 20,500, seized $1.6 million over the past five years, the second highest rate in the state – $955,000 of that in 2015 alone.

The La Paz County Attorney’s Office declined to be interviewed for this story, and the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to interview requests.

Generally, counties’ seizure value goes up and down from year to year. While statewide seizure income dropped by 14 percent between fiscal 2011 and 2015, some agencies saw significant increases.

Apache County, for instance, saw a dramatic increase in its forfeiture revenue. In fiscal 2011 and 2012, the county attorney reported $3,000 and $6,000, respectively. In 2013, seizures rose to $26,000. In 2015, seizures spiked to $250,000.

Similarly, the Mohave County Attorney’s office reported going from $109,000 seized in 2011 to $852,000 in 2015.

Lee Phillips, a Flagstaff-based forfeiture lawyer, said rural counties are more likely to rely on seized money because they have fewer resources than larger urban counties.

“They’ve all sort of caught on to the idea that, when you stop people and you seize their property … there’s a good chance they’re not going to make an effort to get it back,” he said.

Even Arizona’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich, has concerns about the lack of oversight and accountability in the state’s civil asset forfeiture system and the opportunities that creates for it to be abused.

“I know it is an effective tool for law enforcement. However, the potential for abuse or misuse is there,” he told the Casa Grande Dispatch in September 2015.

Brnovich declined to comment for this story.

The proceeds from forfeitures, law enforcement officials say, improve crime-prevention efforts at a time when budgets have been cut across the state. Funds sometimes pay for multi-agency task forces specifically designed for drug enforcement, and other times they pay for items that fall beyond the scope of what an agency budgets for in a given year. State law dictates that any program funded by seized assets must serve a law enforcement or drug-awareness purpose.

“(County officials) are not going to fund a narcotics unit for me. They can’t,” said Navajo County Sheriff K.C. Clark, whose office runs a drug task force that makes most of the county’s seizures and is funded in part by forfeiture funds. Without those funds, “It would be very hard to keep our drug task force, which means there would be no drug enforcement within Navajo County,” he said.