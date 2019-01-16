Audit of KAA activity shows poor records, no misappropriations

KINGMAN – Ingen Financial Forensics concluded that the Kingman Airport Authority wasn’t very good at keeping records, but there was nothing to indicate any kind of misappropriation of funds that took place prior to the City of Kingman taking over operations at the airport.

Tim Tribe, managing member of Ingen, presented his firm’s findings to City Council on Tuesday. The City ordered the forensic audit to the tune of $24,000 after winning in court the right to take control of the airport from the authority. KAA’s last day of operation was May 10, 2018.

Ingen accountants went through more than 11,000 transactions worth $13 million for the time period 2007 until KAA was shown the door.

“We noted no indicators in the various transactions to highlight as possible misappropriations,” Tribe told Council. “There were no identifiable patterns that would require us to take additional investigative procedures.”

Ingen was tasked to audit three areas: records, payment data to defendants involved in the City of Kingman v. KAA litigation, and a transaction payment analysis.

The area that gave Ingen the most concern was the KAA’s record keeping. Records prior to 2007 could not be found.

“There were many attempts to locate (them),” Tribe said. “It doesn’t mean they don’t exist, they just aren’t where we would expect them to be. It is one of the most significant issues.”

The financial statements from those prior years are available, but those only offer beginning and ending balances without details behind any transactions.

The KAA was bound to be in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration, but Ingen found KAA to be noncompliant. The authority did not have records kept on a project-by-project basis, there were no specific records to support footnotes in prior audits, and there were no specific records to support FAA compliance.

KAA also kept funds from land sales at the industrial park apart from regular operating funds, but instead the authority commingled the monies with the exception of the dross project.

KAA did a software conversion in 2007, and Tribe said since that point KAA’s day-to-day records were adequate and well-organized. It’s the lost records, lack of effort to prove FAA compliance, and commingled monies that had Ingen conclude KAA’s record keeping as poor.

Ingen was also charged with looking at payment data for the defendants in the August litigation between the City and KAA. Ingen found payments to three of the defendants – Spencer Lane law firm, Bruno Brooks and Goldberg PC law firm, and Dave French, former KAA executive director.

KAA paid the Spencer firm $226,204 for defending the authority against the City’s condemnation attempt, the Bruno firm $42,751, and French $156,294 from May 2015 through May 10, 2018.

The French transactions were mostly through regular payroll. There were a few reimbursements for typical entries on his expense reports.

Ingen also did a transaction pattern analysis. The firm reviewed payment volume, payment size, and recipient information. It also performed a Benford’s Law test in order to identify any areas for additional scrutiny. The Benford test looks at the frequency in which the first digits of numbers were used in transactions.

There were no gross deviations to the expected pattern.