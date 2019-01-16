Children’s Cooking competition open for healthy recipes

PHOENIX – Can your child sauté onions, dice peppers or make pasta al dente? Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is hosting its 9th annual Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge for children between the ages of 9 and 12.

The contest is open to until Wednesday, Jan. 23 to children across the state of Arizona. To enter, children must submit an original recipe for a hot or cold side dish, include at least one fruit or vegetable, and cooked within 20 minutes, not including prep time.



The top five recipes will be selected by a panel of experts based on nutritional value, taste and originality. Finalists will be invited to present their creations at a Phoenix Suns home game Feb. 4. To enter, visit www.walkonaz.com.

Information provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona