Horoscopes | January 17, 2019

Birthdays: Zooey Deschanel, 39; Jim Carrey, 57; Steve Harvey, 62; Betty White, 97.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on personal investments, legal documents and health issues. If someone tries to distract you or pressure you into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you, be polite and decline.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to your game plan, and don’t budge regardless of the emotional tactics someone uses to get you to donate time, money or services to a project you know little about. A business model you set up will pay off.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will rise to the surface when dealing with matters concerning someone you love. Do your part to offer good advice and to deter excessive or indulgent behavior.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try a unique approach when dealing with a personal relationship. Taking the time to find out what someone you love likes or what would lift his or her spirits will bring you closer together and help you avoid an emotional setback.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal change will make you feel good, but don’t overspend. Physical activities, travel and spending time with someone you love are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional issue that surfaces will be based on false information. Find out the truth before you take action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t jump to conclusions, or you will end up getting into an argument. Accept the inevitable and move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Interact with people who have something to contribute. Happiness begins by being true to your needs.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t ask for help; do the work yourself so you won’t feel indebted to others. Don’t let a mistake cost you or keep you from achieving your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the truth, and ask questions if someone is evasive. Getting the facts will make a difference to the outcome of a situation involving other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll come up with an interesting idea that can turn into a profitable venture. A home-based business or a skill or talent you have can be updated and adapted to market trends.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you don’t mean it, don’t say it. Problems while traveling or dealing with a friend or relative are likely.