Prescott Valley police seek information on damage to Valley of the Lights display

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information after someone damaged the Valley of the Lights display last month and stole equipment from the site.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, an unknown person or persons damaged displays at the Valley of Lights located near Fain Park, according to a department news release.

As well as the damage done to the display, several items were stolen, including 20 to 30 electrical extension cords varying in lengths of 25 to 100 feet and varying in colors from blue, orange and yellow; four silver/gray-colored electrical controller boxes, and 50 to 60 green-colored, three-way electrical socket splitters.

The total value of damage and stolen property is $11,700.

Police have no known suspects or witnesses at this time.

If you have any information regarding this damage or theft, contact Prescott Valley Police Department Detective Mat Wilson #142 at 928-772-5117 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department