Rants and Raves | January 17, 2019

Order online: I am afraid to order “online.” You can’t trust the post office to deliver your mail. When they tear up packages and keep items, isn’t there a name for that? They are paid to deliver all mail, even advertisements.

This is not Kennedy’s party: Pat needs to look at his OWN party; embracing an incompetent, self-serving buffoon and his band of carpetbaggers, ripping off the nation; a party that has become increasingly comfortable with violating human and constitutional rights. Stones at glass houses, Pat?

Why I don’t shop in Kingman: It is not true that groceries are “twice the price” here! We should support local businesses; when we don’t, we lose them. If you don’t like it in Kingman, you are free to move.

City looking for new revenue but not looking to cutting spending: (Property Tax) NO. (Development fees), won’t attract new development. (Stormwater fees?) what’s next, sunlight fees? (Food tax) No. It would impact low income families and drive shopping out of the city. Novel idea: reduce budget all departments, cut unnecessary spending (Welcome Arch, dog park etc.)