State contends Blanco killed Cranston in opening arguments

KINGMAN – The state’s interpretation of the alleged actions of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco were laid out by prosecuting attorney Bob Moon during opening statements Tuesday afternoon.

Blanco is accused of killing Sidney Cranston Jr. on June 16, 2015 and burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman.

Moon told the jury that Cranston, an engineer, had been living in Kingman for some time and was doing work for Bob Carlson, a contractor. Over time, he began to become more involved with real estate investments. Moon said Cranston had more than 40 properties.

He said Blanco was receiving 10 percent of the rent payments collected on Cranston’s rental properties for his work as a handyman and for collecting those rent payments. That came to about $1,600 each month. Blanco would later tell Cranston’s brother, Chris, that Sidney owed him a lot of money and that he needed it due to urgent financial problems.

One property that Blanco had been working on a regular basis for some time was a 240-acre ranch at the edge of the Hualapai Mountains. The day of the alleged murder, Blanco called his friend Bill Sanders to the ranch because he needed something towed, and Sanders had a truck with that capability.

Moon said Cranston was dead by the time Sanders arrived. Blanco showed him the body, claiming it to be an accidental shooting. Rather than call the police as Sanders suggested, Moon said Blanco told Sanders a hole was already dug in which Cranston could be buried. That was the course of action the state alleges was taken by Blanco and Sanders.

Moon explained Cranston was planning on attending a City Council meeting June 16, but he never showed up nor did he make it back to the Carlson home where he was staying. Carlson filed a missing person report with law enforcement upon realizing Cranston had not been home, which was brought to his attention by a morning phone call from Blanco when the defendant asked if Cranston had been home.

Search efforts ensued and law enforcement began an investigation into Cranston’s disappearance. As of spring 2016, no one knew what had happened to Cranston, and the FBI was getting involved.

“In January of 2017, almost 18 full months after Sid Cranston Jr. disappeared, they found him,” Moon said.

That development came with cooperation from Sanders. The FBI had spoken with Sanders on multiple occasions, but he denied knowing anything about the disappearance of Cranston. However, based on evidence, law enforcement believed Sanders knew more than he was letting on.

“He still was reluctant to talk, it was a little bit like pulling teeth, but he gradually started telling them about his involvement that day,” Moon said.

Moon said Sanders told FBI agents he remembered where Cranston was buried, he could find the location, and he was willing to take them there. He did just that later the same afternoon. Upon finding and identifying the body, the cause of death was determined to be a 12-gauge shotgun wound to Cranston’s side. Moon said records obtained showed that some three months after June 16, Blanco sold a 12-gauge shotgun to a local pawn shop.

Blanco was also interviewed several times by law enforcement. He told authorities he had been on his way to a property in Wikieup before realizing it would mean he’d miss joining Cranston at the Council meeting. According to Moon, Blanco said he turned around at the Highway 93 turnoff and headed back toward Kingman.

Cellphone records of Cranston and Blanco obtained by the Kingman Police Department showed that on June 16, Blanco’s and Cranston’s phones had been in the area of the ranch before returning to Kingman later that afternoon.

Moon also said Blanco sold two rings to the owner of a jewelry store in Kingman not long after the alleged events of that day. Moon said Blanco first told the owner he had two rings to sell on June 16, toward the end of the day. The owner knew Cranston, had heard he was missing, and began sifting through pictures of Cranston on social media. There he saw, on Cranston’s hand, the wedding ring that had just been sold to him.

Sanders has been charged with concealing a dead body and tampering with physical evidence. He is set to testify based on the terms of his plea agreement.

Due to time constraints, opening statements from the defense could not be heard Tuesday. Those were expected to come when the trial resumed first thing Wednesday morning.