Stockton Hill Road intersection at Gordon Drive closure due to construction

The intersection of Gordon Drive and Stockton Hill Road will be closed temporarily between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 16, 2019 4:54 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The intersection of Gordon Drive and Stockton Hill Road will be closed temporarily between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday.

    The southbound, outside lane of Stockton Hill Road approaching Gordon Drive will be closed and will continue through the intersection.

    Additionally, the westbound lane of Gordon Drive will be closed to through traffic at the intersection.

    Westbound traffic on Gordon Drive will still be able to make right and left turns onto Stockton Hill Road.

    Motorists are encouraged to use Hillcrest Drive during the temporary closure.

    The project should be completed by April 2019. Haydon Building Corp. was awarded the contract for this project.

    Information provided by City of Kingman

