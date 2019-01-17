Aquarius Resort provided 2,000 families with food during the holidays

LAUGHLIN – Aquarius Casino Resort hosted its seventh annual Feed a Family program, and this year it set a record by providing meals for 2,000 local families resulting in 8,000 people fed.

The charitable “Feed A Family” initiative, combined Ace and Play points contributed by card members with cash and credit contributions to provide families in need with meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Food for Families would like to say thank you very much for all that you do to help us out during the holiday seasons,” Sheria Liles, Food for Families director, said. “The dinners that we received from you make it possible for us to help the community and the surrounding areas. We would not be able to complete this without your help.”

The Christmas Tree Silent Auction, another part of the “Feed a Family” program, raised $12,500 and fed 2,500 people by auctioning off 11 fully decorated Christmas trees.

Trees were donated to the Sunridge Village Assisted Living and to a local family. Additional purchased trees were donated back to the community.

“Helping out others in need is what the holidays are all about,” said Sean Hammond, Aquarius Casino Resort general manager.

The Aquarius helped families in the Tri-state community by working with Colorado River Food Bank, Food For Families, Caring Hearts Food Ministry Inc., Kingman Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, Havasu Community Health Foundation, Women’s Club of Needles, Nana’s Pantry and United Methodist.

