Folk singer from Oregon to perform Saturday

KINGMAN – Growing up in a family of musicians in Oregon, Neil Gregory Johnson, decided to take the same footsteps and strummed on the guitar strings.

“Five years ago I decided to do it for living and have been going strong ever since,” he said.

Johnson is primarily a folk singer and will be performing in Kingman Saturday. His music has hints of jazz and rock and roll and blues; he calls it “organic soulful music.”

Traveling the country, seeing it and experiencing different cultures is what he likes about being in the business, he said.

Although, while traveling and doing what he loves to do, he misses his wife and children.

Some artists have special good luck rituals before a show whether it’s praying or a chant, Johnson on the other hand likes to warm up before the show.

“Playing three hours before the show and having a double whiskey on the rocks gets (me) going,” Johnson said.

While playing shows, he said he makes the best of everything, has a good time doing it, and hopes to make friends while visiting Kingman.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Diana’s Cellar Wine Door, 414 Beale St. Admission is free. Listeners can get a sense of the type of music he plays by visiting Pandora or Spotify.