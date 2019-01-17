Horoscopes | January 18, 2019

Birthdays: Jason Segel, 39; Jesse L. Martin, 50; Mark Messier, 58; Kevin Costner, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose a physical outlet and blow off steam. Once you have had time to rethink your strategy, you will come up with a much better plan of attack.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a decision and finish what you start. Learn from an expert and poise yourself for a new beginning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone you come in contact with cannot be trusted. Do your homework and verify any information you are given.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look over your personal documents and make sure you have everything in order. Don’t leave anything to chance.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in activities that will challenge you physically. What you achieve will make you feel good and bring you closer to people you find stimulating.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mingling with people who can challenge you as well as spark your imagination will motivate you to strive for something you’ve never considered in the past. Don’t let an emotional incident hold you back.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick close to the people who are willing to help you or stand by your side. Making a couple of personal changes will help you realize what it is you want to do next.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set up a special place at home where you can work on a project that sparks your imagination. A reunion will bring back memories and a renewed interest in something you used to love to do.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid any sort of indulgent behavior if you want to stay out of trouble. Stick close to home and rearrange your surroundings to accommodate a project you want to take on.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Friends and relatives will try to coax you to participate in joint ventures. Don’t feel obligated to participate in something that you don’t feel is beneficial.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of business, and move on to pleasurable endeavors. Your ability to get others to see things your way will help you get what you want.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful who you are dealing with. Rely on resources you can trust before you get involved in a joint venture.