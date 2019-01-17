Obituary | Harley Wayne Allred

Harley Wayne Allred, 88, of Kingman, Arizona died at home on Thursday Jan. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.





“H” was born on Nov. 20, 1930, at their family home, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Harley Walker Allred and Erma Cover Allred. He grew up and went to school in Sheridan. At age 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air where he served from July 4, 1948 to July 4, 1952.

Mr. Allred was a jack of all trades. He worked many jobs to support himself and his family over the years, and lastly retired from the VA Hospital in Sheridan after 18 years of working with fellow veterans in a vocation he found very rewarding. Nevertheless, being the go-getter that he was, after leaving the workforce, he then became a self-employed handyman, doing that up unto moving to Arizona in 2013 to take on a new adventure with his beloved Debbie Gleason.



He loved spending time with friends and family, telling stories, helping to solve problems and fixing things, as he was a true and natural “Mr. Fix It.” In addition, he was a fun-loving and competitive soul, playing everything from pool, darts and dart ball to Cribbage, Pinochle, Bridge, and Gin Rummy. And, if that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he also found time to grow luscious gardens and build incredible things in his wood-working shop.



Furthermore, H was a true patriot of his country, not only spending 34 years as the Head of the Honor Guard of Sheridan; but, was also a long-time member of the Elks, American Legion, VFW and Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Harley W. Allred and Erma Cover Allred ,and his brother; Gerald Allred. He is survived by his wife of nine years; Deborah Gleason, granddaughter; Danielle (Brandts) Blakeman and husband Brian Blakeman, grandson; Vaughn Cox, great-grandsons; Dalton Jones and Austin Jones, daughter; Stephanie Gleason-Wilson and son in-law Chris Wilson, and grandson; Rudy Gleason, sister; Mary Jelly and husband Dave Jelly, sister-in-law; Janet Allred, and several nieces and nephews.



H was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in peace until we meet again.