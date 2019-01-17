Soil from truck Blanco used could only be from two places, witness testifies

KINGMAN – Wednesday’s testimonies in the trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco came from Mohave County Search and Rescue and Kingman Police Department personnel, and the owner of a jewelry store who the state alleges was sold two rings belonging to Sidney Cranston by the defendant.

Myron Storing, owner of Luchia’s Jewelry Store in Kingman, testified that he was contacted in person by Blanco and accused accomplice, Bill Sanders, at the store June 16, 2015 just before closing time. Blanco is accused of murdering Sidney Cranston Jr. on that day, and of burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman.

While the three men shot the breeze in English, Storing said that Blanco switched to Spanish when telling him about two rings he would bring to the store to sell the next day. Storing said that to his knowledge, Sanders did not speak Spanish. He also noted that Blanco said he had found the rings at a property at which he was working. Storing also said the two arrived in a white truck that day.

The transaction went through the next day. The owner knew Cranston, had heard he was missing, and began sifting through pictures of him on social media. In looking through those pictures, he saw the wedding ring that had just been sold to him. That ring was later identified by a long-time friend of Cranston, Andy Raynor, who sketched the ring for law enforcement.

Blanco’s attorney, Robin Puchek, asked Storing if Sanders appeared fearful of Blanco when he saw them that day in 2015. In opening statements, one reason offered for why Sanders did not come forward with information sooner was that he had been threatened by Blanco. However, Storing said he did not get the impression that Sanders was fearful of Blanco.

Blanco had previously told law enforcement in interviews that on the day of the alleged murder, he and Cranston had plans to meet at a City Council meeting that night. Blanco, a handyman, had just started heading to a property in Wikieup when he realized that if he continued, he would miss the meeting. Blanco then turned around at the Highway 93 turnoff and headed back toward Kingman.

Luis Vega, a geologist and former volunteer with Mohave County Search and Rescue, testified that he was contacted by the Kingman Police Department around June 18, 2015 to help determine what kind of soil was on the underside of a white pickup truck associated with Cranston. At this point in time, Blanco was not suspected of any criminal act, but was of interest to law enforcement who hoped he could assist in locating Cranston due to his working relationship with the victim.

He said the type of soil he found on the underside of the truck’s front bumper would not be found on the road in the areas Blanco said he went that day, but that it does exist in the area of the ranch where Blanco is accused of murdering Cranston.

“I could not specify exactly where that dirt had come from, but I could exclude many areas that did not have mineralization,” he said. “In the Kingman area, one that would come to mind very quickly would be around Mineral Park in the Cerbat Mountains, and along the east length of the Hualapai Mountains along Blake Ranch Road.”