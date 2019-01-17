The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:20 PM Thu, Jan. 17th
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Super Blood moon eclipse to glow red over U.S. in coming days

The supermoon lunar eclipse captured as it moved over NASA’s Glenn Research Center on September 27, 2015. (Photo by Rami Daud/NASA)

The supermoon lunar eclipse captured as it moved over NASA’s Glenn Research Center on September 27, 2015. (Photo by Rami Daud/NASA)

Today’s News Herald

  • Originally Published: January 17, 2019 7:27 p.m.

    • AccuWeather has issued a reminder that an astronomy event will happen in mid-January. The moon will turn red during a total lunar eclipse.

    This is reportedly the only total lunar eclipse of the year. It will be visible in the skies of all of North America and South America, as well as part of Europe and Africa, on the night of Jan. 20 into the early hours of Jan. 21.

    As the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, it will gradually turn rusty orange to deep red in color, earning it the nickname of a “blood moon.”

    The entire eclipse, including the partial phases, will last between 7:36 p.m. and 12:48 a.m. However, the total phase when the moon will appear red will only last a little over an hour, between 9:41 p.m. and 10:43 a.m.

    This will be the last total lunar eclipse visible anywhere in the world until May 26, 2021, AccuWeather noted.

    More like this story