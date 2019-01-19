Arizona legislators could vote on bill banning texting while driving

LAKE HAVASU CITY – State legislators will be presented with a bill this month that seeks to put an end to texting while driving.

Arizona has, until this year, been one of only three states to permit texting while driving, alongside Montana and Missouri (which still prohibits drivers under 21 from doing so). According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s most recent statistics, texting while driving was the cause of about 846 traffic accidents in 2017. About 270 of those accidents resulted in injury, and one resulted in a fatality.

Arizona counties and municipalities have enacted their own bans on mobile phone use by motorists, including a ban this week by the town of Parker. The city of Surprise passed its own ordinance against texting while driving in 2018, as did Yavapai County. No such ordinance exists in Mohave County, however, and Lake Havasu City’s representatives on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors aren’t in a hurry to create one.

“The devil’s in the details,” said Mohave County Supervisor and former state Sen. Ron Gould, of Havasu.

“To make it work, they would have to ban the use of handheld devices while driving altogether,” Gould said. “They can already cite people for reckless driving, and texting while driving is reckless. They’ve always been reluctant to do so, because it’s a $300 fine. When other places have created an ordinance against texting and driving, they’ve really been downgrading the penalty to about a $50 fine. The state Legislature has historically always been reluctant to sponsor a bill to ban the use of handheld communications devices.”

The new legislation, introduced as HB 2069 by state Rep. John Kavanaugh, R-Fountain Hills, would amend Title 28 of Arizona Revised Statutes to prohibit manual use of a wireless communications device while driving. The law would not apply to law enforcement and safety personnel who are on duty or the drivers of emergency vehicles. The law would also not apply to the use of GPS or navigation devices.

Under HB 2069, a first violation of the law would be punishable by a civil penalty of $100. A second violation would result in a $300 penalty. If a traveler is found to have been texting while driving in a motor vehicle accident, he or she will be fined $500 – unless that accident results in death to another person, in which case the offender would face a $10,000 fine.

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, also of Havasu, called such ordinances “overkill.”

“We already have distracted driver laws,” Johnson said. “If it’s a problem, it should be enforced now. The laws cover things like this already … it’s making laws that we don’t enforce now, and making laws just for the sake of making laws.”

The law comes weeks after the death of a Salt River tribal police officer Clayton Townsend, who died while performing a routine traffic stop near Scottsdale. Witnesses said the driver allegedly responsible, 40-year-old Scottsdale resident Jerry Sanstead, was texting while driving when the collision happened, causing him to cross multiple lanes of traffic. Sanstead later told police he was using a voice-to-text feature on his phone to answer a text message from his wife, according to a report last week from The Arizona Republic. Sanstead is now awaiting trial on charges of endangerment, reckless manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Attempts to contact state legislators Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb, both of whom represent Lake Havasu City, by telephone were unsuccessful as of Thursday evening.