Johnsonville recalls over 48,000 pounds of frozen pork patties

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately 48,371 pounds of its “Johnsonville Grillers Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Flavor” raw ground pork patties. The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announced Saturday, Jan. 19.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced or packaged on Sept. 7, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

The products that are subject to recall are the 24-oz. plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with best flavor by: July 24, 2019, Aug. 13, 2019 and Aug. 14, 2019.

The product to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and it’s unknown to which specific locations.

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product. FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Information provided by USDA