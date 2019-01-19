Obituary | Paul D. Browne

Paul D. Browne, 78, of Kingman, lost his battle with cancer and freed of his earthly bonds departed this world on Jan. 12, 2019.

He was born on April 15, 1940 National City, California to William and Francis Warda (Stafford) Browne. He grew up and was raised in Chula Vista. The Brownes and Staffords were pioneers in the development of the area, with the Brownes being prominent Chula Vista developers and the Staffords being talented and innovated farmers. The house he spent his early years in is now a historical site in the city of Chula Vista.

After attending Chula Vista High School, he became an electrician and joined the IBEW San Diego local 569. This afforded him the opportunity to travel and work on various jobs including the San Onfre Nuclear Power Plant and Balboa Naval Hospital.

In 1982 he moved to Prescott, Arizona where he opened Paul’s Dump Truck which became Willow Lake Rock Landscaping Material. He always looked out for his employees even going back to his roots as an electrician , in El Centro, California when times were lean to ensure payroll was always made.

He sold the business in 2001 and decided to retire moving to Kingman, Arizona. Paul made the most out of his retirement by taking several cruises, exploring the country in an RV and spending many hours enjoying his favorite hobbies which were classic cars and ATVs. In 2001 he first participate in the annual Route 66 Fun Run, from Seligman to Topock, Arizona in his 1961 Chevrolet Impala. He continues each year after until his health prevented him from participating.

He joined the Cerbat Ridge Riders ATV Club more than 10 years ago where some of his happiest memories and times were spent exploring the back country of Arizona which are only accessible by off road vehicles with the many friends he made in and through the club.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 48 years; Rose Marie, his three brothers; William Browne, Ward Browne and James Browne, a daughter; Deborah Browne-Minner, Step-daughter; Rickie Kean and grandson; Dustin Weller.

A celebration of life will be held at the family cabin located in Pine Valley, California at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Those unable to attend, the family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Paul’s Name for he was always giving to others.