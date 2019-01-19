Prep Roundup: Lady Vols make school history with win over Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – It was only a matter of time before it happened, but it doesn’t take away from the significance of it.

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team did something no other team in program history had accomplished in a 4-3 overtime win against Bradshaw Mountain – tally a region victory.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “They really deserved this win.”

Sadie Serrano was the hero of the game as the senior notched three goals, with the most important one being the game-winner from 30 yards out with two minutes left in overtime.

It was Serrano’s second hat trick of the season and gave the Lady Vols a huge road win over the No. 20 ranked Lady Bears (6-2, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

Lee Williams’ Mackenzie Cathey tied the game early on by slicing through the defense and slotting it past the keeper. However, the goal wouldn’t have been possible without Natalie Sanchez’s great assist.

The score was knotted 1-1 at the half, but Bradshaw Mountain changed that in the second half with consecutive goals for a 3-1 advantage.

Serrano quickly cut the deficit in half with a corner kick that sailed into the back corner of the net. She then tied the contest on a sliding goal past the keeper.

“We had a chance to win it, but a missed call sent us into overtime,” Selby said.

The No. 22 ranked Lady Vols (5-4, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to 47th-ranked Marcos de Niza (0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 50, Coconino 42

At LWHS, the Volunteers extended their winning streak to five games Friday night in a 50-42 victory over the No. 28 ranked Panthers (5-6, 5-3 4A Grand Canyon Region).

AJ Herrera led the Vols with 13 points, while Aaron Santos scored 10 and Kade Juelfs chipped in eight points.

No. 17 ranked Lee Williams (9-2, 6-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) host 24th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (8-5, 5-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Coconino 46, Lee Williams 45

At LWHS, the Lady Vols found themselves trailing by double digits Friday but still managed to rally back before dropping a tough 46-45 loss to the 23rd-ranked Lady Panthers.

“We played outstanding basketball for three quarters,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “We were aggressive and we put together several fast-break opportunities that allowed us to get back in the game. I am very proud of our effort and willingness to play hard and come back after trailing by 17.”

A slow start proved costly, however, as Coconino (7-5, 4-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) outscored the Lady Vols by a 17-4 margin in the first quarter.

Liberty Cronk made sure Lee Williams turned it around as the junior tallied seven of her game-high 12 points in the second, while Kaylee Bond and Amya Sellars also chipped in a pair of field goals for a 28-17 halftime deficit.

The Lady Vols found a late surge in the third quarter to inch within nine points, 41-32, and carried that momentum into the final quarter.

Ellie Thomas sank a pair of baskets and Cronk nailed a 3-pointer to bring Lee Williams within one point, 43-42. However, the Lady Vols couldn’t convert at the charity stripe as they missed four free throws down the stretch.

Lee Williams did have an opportunity to tie the game as it trailed by three with nine seconds remaining, but could only tally a two-point basket in the loss.

Hayle Davis finished with nine points, while Bond scored eight and Thomas added six points.

The No. 18 ranked Lady Vols (7-4, 3-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) host 14th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (8-5, 6-2) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.