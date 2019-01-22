CRIT voters approve ordinance to allow for leasing some water rights

LAKE HAVASU CITY – By a margin of close to 2 to 1, voting members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes approved Jan. 19 an ordinance to allow Tribal leaders to negotiate for leasing some of the Tribe’s water rights to outside interests. According to unofficial election results posted at the Tribal offices, 435 (63.32 percent) members voted “Yes” for the ordinance, while 252 (36.68 percent) voted “No.”

Interest in the election was high. A total of 687 ballots were cast. The Tribes have 983 registered voting members.

The Tribes’ allotment comes to 662,000 acre feet per year. That’s more than double the State of Nevada’s allotment of 300,000 acre feet. According to an article on azcentral.com, Tribes’ allotment comes to one-half of what the Central Arizona Project sends to Phoenix and Tucson, and the Tribes receive 24 percent of the State of Arizona’s allotment. It’s estimated they could provide 150,000 acre feet per year for off-reservation uses.

It’s also “safe” water in that the Tribes have first priority in the event of shortages.

The issue of leasing Tribal water rights has become a contentious issue among Tribal members. Opponents claim this compromises the Tribes’ resources, while supporters point to the economic benefits.

In January 2018, two Tribal members, Tim Stevens-Welsh and Amber Van Fleet, took out recall petitions against Chairman Dennis Patch and all the members of the Tribal Council over efforts of the Tribal leadership to lease some of the Tribes’ annual water allotment to outside interests. They said the Tribal leadership should be looking at how to use their extra water for development locally.

In published reports, Patch said leasing CRIT’s water would be a benefit to communities around Arizona. He added the funds received from leasing water would be used for economic development on the Colorado River Indian Reservation, and added the needs of the Tribes, including environmental protection, would be an important part of any agreement.

Patch was recalled at a recall election in April 2018, but was returned as chairman in a special election in July.