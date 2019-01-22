Gov. Ducey to give state-of-the-state address in Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City will play host to the governor next month.

According to Havasu Chamber President Lisa Krueger, the organization has extended invitations to the office of Gov. Doug Ducey in the past, only to be rebuffed by conflicting schedules. But this year, Ducey will appear in Lake Havasu City to deliver his State-of-the State address.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Krueger said. “We tried this last year, but between his schedule and our schedule … our calendar fills up quickly this time of year. This was the first time we’ve been able to come together on a date that’s mutually beneficial. I’m glad it will happen this year.”

The governor delivered his State-of-the State address to Arizona legislators last week, in which he emphasized topics of securing Arizona’s water supply, enhancing school safety, protecting teachers’ economic security, and the state’s next steps toward future progress.

“The state of our state is strong, and it’s getting stronger,” Ducey said last week. “The challenge before us is to lay the groundwork today to make sure the Arizona of tomorrow remains strong. Doing so requires action now to do things that matter and secure Arizona’s future.”

According to Ducey, one of the most critical issues before Arizona politicians was that of water.

“It’s one of the issues I was asked about most by real people – especially in rural Arizona,” Ducey said in his address. “It’s an issue that deserves your focus and attention, and that’s why it’s first on my list … we’re in a 19-year drought. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Arizona legislators have less than two weeks to ratify an intergovernmental agreement among western states that could mitigate drought conditions in the Southwest. Not every stakeholder in the agreement will get everything they want, Ducey said, but compromise will be necessary to secure the state’s water future. According to Krueger, water is at the forefront of Havasu’s interest.

“The most relevant points of (Ducey’s) address to Havasu are water and education,” Krueger said. “From the chamber’s perspective, those two things are what our governmental affairs committee will be watching most closely. We can’t have a strong economy if we don’t have a water supply, or proper tools to grow our workforce.”

Ducey is scheduled to give his State-of-the-State address Wednesday, Feb. 11, during luncheon at the London Bridge Convention Center. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy is also expected to give a “State of the City” address during the luncheon.

Admission to the event will be $40 for Chamber members, and $45 for the general public. Guests at the event must RSVP, and tickets must be purchased before Feb. 6.

Tickets may be purchased at www.havasuchamber.com.