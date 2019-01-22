Prep Wrestling: Wayman leads Vols to 4th-place finish at Ironwood Invitational

KINGMAN – As the season winds down, grapplers are running out of time to put up their best performances.

Don’t tell that to the Lee Williams High School wrestling team though.

The Vols had another great outing Saturday as they took fourth at the Ironwood Individual Invitational.



“Everything we are doing at this point is to get these kids ready for sectionals,” said Lee Williams head coach Dan Ondrejka. “We went into this tournament knowing it was going to be ran like sectionals and we were happy with the results. But this is a sport where there is always room to grow and learn.

“All the hard work those kids put in leads up to performing well this crucial part of the season,” Ondrejka continued. “We just have to keep our eye on the prize and focus on getting to state.”

Jimmy Wayman led the way for the Vols with a first-place finish at 145 pounds, while brother Payton Wayman (132), Zach Dixon (120) and Joe Fisher (285) each took third.

Christian Muhr (106) and Devin Wyatt (170) finished fourth, followed by Hunter Sturgill (138) and Michael Mazon (160) in fifth.

As a team, Lee Williams was the highest-placing Division III team and finished behind Division I Perry and Division II host Ironwood.

The Vols return to the mats Saturday during the Colorado River Region Championships at Mohave High School in Bullhead City.