After throwing punch at officer, Kingman man arrested

KINGMAN – Authorities say a man was grabbed by a Kingman Police officer and then tried to punch the officer before being taken into custody Tuesday morning.

KPD received a call about a suspicious person inside of a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Burbank Street. Officers report that upon arrival, Brandon Stott Jr., 24, of Kingman, was found sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in a fenced yard.

Stott appeared to be having a medical incident and paramedics were assessing his condition when Stott took off on foot. The KPD officer grabbed Stott, who then threw a punch at the officer.

Stott was taken into custody, and the officers reported that Stott had entered two parked cars, which were not his. Stott also purportedly was found to be in possession of paraphernalia used for methamphetamine.

Stott was arrested for burglary in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault on an officer, and resisting arrest – physical force. He was taken to Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department