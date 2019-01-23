Bullhead City mom uses tough love, turns sons in for burglary

BULLHEAD CITY – A mother discovered her teenage sons were in possession of stolen checks from a daycare and called Bullhead City Police on Tuesday.

The mother heard the 14- and 15-year-old juveniles arguing in the middle night and went to check on them to see what was going on. She soon learned they were in possession of stolen checks and a van from a Baseline Road daycare center.

Bullhead Police arrived at the family’s apartment and arrested the older brother. The 14 year old was not at the apartment, but police reported he was arrested later at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Authorities said the brothers had over $46,000 worth of stolen property and each was arrested for commercial burglary, theft of means of transportation, possession of stolen property, and criminal damage.

The juveniles were taken to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility in Kingman.

Information provided by Bullhead City Police Department