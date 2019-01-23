Horoscopes | January 24, 2019

Birthdays: Mischa Barton, 33; Tatyana Ali, 40; Ed Helms, 45; Neil Diamond, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time looking and being your best and concentrating on advancing your ideas and plans. Romantic spending should not be wasted on someone with ulterior motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your personal life disrupt your business affairs. How you handle your responsibilities will make a difference in the way your colleagues and superiors view you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your knowledge and expertise to help bring about positive change. Refuse to let someone trying to use you for something throw you off guard.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make some changes at home that will allow you to pursue a creative hobby or entertain more. Personal gains look promising if you lead instead of follow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be open to new beginnings or starting something unusual with someone you enjoy spending time with. A change will do you good and give you access to people and places that will stimulate you mentally.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t waste time on someone or something that isn’t good for you. Avoid excessive situations and people who skirt issues or mislead you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully and base your decisions on what you verify, not what someone tells you. Be kind, but don’t make unrealistic promises.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone is probably asking for too much or trying to push you in a direction that isn’t in your best interest. Let your instincts lead the way to avoid getting involved in someone’s trap.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t make too much noise or someone will complain. Stick close to home and to those you trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want and what you can afford before you sign up for something that could turn out to be a scam. Abide by the rules and regulations when dealing with institutions and government agencies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s important not to reveal secrets if you want to keep things moving along smoothly. Uncertainty and inconsistency will make it difficult to make a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you sit around and stew about what’s happened. Focus on giving back, doing something nice for someone or taking better care of your needs.