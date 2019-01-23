KRMC hosts senior health fair with free health screenings

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center will host its annual Senior Health Fair on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

Three health screenings are offered free of charge to the public.

The public will have the option of getting an Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency screening which helps determine genetic risks for developing COPD and other related lung disorders.

Biometric screenings are also available which will include height, weight and blood pressure measurements. A blood cholesterol test will also be free of charge and offered to attendees. The cholesterol test is a fasting test, so for accurate results it’s best to not eat or drink anything other than water for eight hours prior to the test.

Over 25 community organization will participate in the event offering information on multiple public programs, nutrition tips, and ways for seniors to improve their health and well-being.

There will be light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center