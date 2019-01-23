MCC deadlines are approaching for nursing, 12 week classes

KINGMAN – It’s never too late to further your education.

Mohave Community College is offering 12-week accelerated classes. Some of the classes offered include psychology, English, Survive & Thrive, and communication.

“These courses are for everyone and are considered accelerated because you can finish the class three to four weeks faster than the traditional semester courses,” said James Jarman, MCC director of public information. “This gives new and current students another great option to take classes that may better fit their schedule.”

Deadline to apply and register is Feb. 4 and there’s no application fee.

Those who don’t have a high school diploma, MCC also offers general education development courses in the 12-week timeline.

Those interested in becoming a nurse, the deadline to apply for the nursing program is March 1. Applicants who have met the prerequisites and are accepted will attend MCC nursing school in the fall of 2019.

To look at the full list of classes offered, visit www.MCC12week.com or call, 1-866-664-2832.

For more information on the nursing program, visit www.mohave.edu/Nursing.

Information provided by Mohave Community College