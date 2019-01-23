The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 23, 2019

  • Originally Published: January 23, 2019 4:15 p.m.

    • photo

    Warren Neal Irby

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Warren Neal Irby

    DOB: 04/10/1958 White Male 5-7 200 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

    Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 01/14/2019

    photo

    Rhiannon Marlene Marie Sullivan

    Rhiannon Marlene Marie Sullivan

    DOB: 03/05/1995 White Female 5-2 100 pounds Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 01/16/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Jose Angel Aguirre Jr.

    Jose Angel Aguirre Jr.

    Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 08/24/2018 Capture: 01/19/2019

    photo

    Nathaniel Lee Brook

    Nathaniel Lee Brook

    Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony; sexual assault, Class 3 Felony; aggravated assault - Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony; threat - intim w/inj - dmg prop, Class 6 Felony Warrant: 01/14/2019 Capture: 01/16/2019

    photo

    Stephanie Lyn Naylor

    Stephanie Lyn Naylor

    Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 10/24/2018 Capture: 01/10/2019

    photo

    Sean Martin Yellowhair

    Sean Martin Yellowhair

    Offense: Disord conduct - weapon/instr, Class 6 Felony; criminal damage, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 04/25/2016 Capture: 01/18/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

