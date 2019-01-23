Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 23, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Warren Neal Irby

DOB: 04/10/1958 White Male 5-7 200 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 01/14/2019

Rhiannon Marlene Marie Sullivan

DOB: 03/05/1995 White Female 5-2 100 pounds Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 01/16/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Jose Angel Aguirre Jr.

Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 08/24/2018 Capture: 01/19/2019

Nathaniel Lee Brook

Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony; sexual assault, Class 3 Felony; aggravated assault - Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony; threat - intim w/inj - dmg prop, Class 6 Felony Warrant: 01/14/2019 Capture: 01/16/2019

Stephanie Lyn Naylor

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 10/24/2018 Capture: 01/10/2019

Sean Martin Yellowhair

Offense: Disord conduct - weapon/instr, Class 6 Felony; criminal damage, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 04/25/2016 Capture: 01/18/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department