Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 23, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Warren Neal Irby
DOB: 04/10/1958 White Male 5-7 200 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray
Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 01/14/2019
Rhiannon Marlene Marie Sullivan
DOB: 03/05/1995 White Female 5-2 100 pounds Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 01/16/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Jose Angel Aguirre Jr.
Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 08/24/2018 Capture: 01/19/2019
Nathaniel Lee Brook
Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony; sexual assault, Class 3 Felony; aggravated assault - Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony; threat - intim w/inj - dmg prop, Class 6 Felony Warrant: 01/14/2019 Capture: 01/16/2019
Stephanie Lyn Naylor
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 10/24/2018 Capture: 01/10/2019
Sean Martin Yellowhair
Offense: Disord conduct - weapon/instr, Class 6 Felony; criminal damage, Class 6 Undesignated Warrant: 04/25/2016 Capture: 01/18/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK