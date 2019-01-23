Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take down Parker on the road

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team may only have one game remaining, but it has a chance to end the season on a high note after knocking off Parker 4-3 on Tuesday.

“These guys played their most solid game as a team,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “We had all our players active, which shows that we can compete when healthy and eligible. If we can continue to play at this level with these players, next season should be really interesting.”

Alex Cardenas opened the scoring for Kingman in the 13th minute on Caleb Grimmett’s assist.

The No. 34 ranked Broncs tied it up before Juan Ipina responded with consecutive goals for a 3-1 halftime lead. Grimmett and Yahir Boo assisted on the goals.

The Bulldogs battled heavy winds in the second half and it allowed Parker (3-7-1, 1-3-1 3A Northwest Region) to tie it up 3-3.

But Boo came through with the game-winner on Ipina’s assist.

No. 46 ranked Kingman (2-9, 2-4 3A Northwest Region) travels to No. 52 ranked River Valley (0-11, 0-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 66, Chino Valley 54

At Chino Valley, the Tigers picked up their second straight win Tuesday night in a 66-54 victory over the 31st-ranked Cougars (7-6, 1-4 3A West Region).

No. 17 ranked Academy (7-4, 3-2) is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at home against seventh-ranked Wickenburg (12-1, 6-0).

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 44, Chino Valley 40

At Chino Valley, it was a little close for comfort Tuesday but the Lady Tigers held off the 30th-ranked Lady Cougars (6-7, 1-4 3A West Region) in a 44-40 victory.

No. 25 ranked Academy (7-4, 3-2) hosts 36th-ranked Wickenburg (3-10, 2-4) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.