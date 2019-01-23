TV channels are changing, should take up to 3 weeks

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s Television Improvement District released a press release regarding a number of changes and service interruptions for over-the-air TV channels.

The Federal Communications Commission’s May 2014 Report and Order which implemented a broadcast incentive auction and required the current reorganization of television bands. Changes include intermittent outages, both short and long term and come channel changes.

Yvonne Orr, assistant to the county manager, said the change started Tuesday and will last 1-3 weeks.

In Kingman, CBS will be on channel 41, FOX is channel 28, AZ PBS is now channel 49, NBC is now channel 50 and ABC will be on channel 44.

Channels in Chloride being affected are NBC and FOX. FOX is now channel 49 and NBC is channel 42.

Dolan Springs is also having two channels affected. ABC and CBS will have channel changes to 41 and 43.

Golden Valley residents will only see one channel change. ABC will be on channel 46.

During the change, customers will experience down time while new equipment is being installed and channels are being moved. Customers will need to rescan TVs to pick up new channels.

Outages and concerns can be reported to, tvid@mohavecounty.us.