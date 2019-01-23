Water committee reveals recharge options for the Hualapai aquifer

KINGMAN – A 2016 Arizona Department of Water Resources estimate that the Hualapai aquifer has an annual water deficit of more than 37,000 acre feet has Mohave County and the City of Kingman working toward remedying the recharge issue, and some of those associated projects and proposals were presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.

The Water Sustainability Committee, started by the City of Kingman and with cooperation from the county, is working to address sustainability and resilience of the Hualapai aquifer. One tool that will be utilized upon its expected completion at the end of next year is the U.S. Geological Survey model. That model will help assess impacts of increased withdrawals, effectiveness of potential increased groundwater infiltration and more.

Speaking to increased infiltration, civil engineer Nick Hont noted some of the projects being looked at for Mohave County, the first of which was an infiltration trench at Valle Vista. There is already a detention basin where excess water gets dumped, and the new project would entail an infiltration trench.

“Basically, dig down another 15 to 20 feet and fill it with gravel and keep it clean, and then it’s going to put the water back into the aquifer,” Hont said.

Hont also talked about potential detention ponds that could be used as recharge ponds east of Kingman. The project would protect White Cliffs Middle School and residential areas from flooding. That water would then go back to the aquifer. Three basin options are on BLM land, while others are on private property.

One project that could save the City of Kingman some money on road maintenance would be infiltration basins west of Kingman at Cerbat Hills. The project would also allow for properties to be taken out of the flood plain. Two potential sites are on BLM land, one is on state land, while a fourth is on private land. A flood control infiltration basin at Kingman High School would also save the City money by mitigating the issue of flooding on Bank Street.

“Instead of flooding Bank Street, we would capture the water before it hits Bank Street and then we would put it back into the aquifer,” Hont said.

Another infiltration-site option would be to utilize existing ponds on private properties near the Peacock Mountains. Hont said so far four property owners out of seven are open to the idea.



Hont also spoke about potential infiltration sites on agrarian property to the east of the Kingman Airport. He said about 19 sites were considered, and six looked good.