ADOT to start construction soon on US 93 between Wickenburg, Interstate 40

KINGMAN – Changes are coming to U.S. 93.

Arizona Department of Transportation has this year with improvements for northern Arizona travelers and one of those improvements include expanding U.S. 93 to four-lane divided highway between Wickenburg and Interstate 40.

Crews will soon start on $35.5 million project on about four miles of U.S. 93 just north of Wikieup between Carrow and Stephen, connecting two sections of highway that have already been divided.

According to the ADOT website, the project is scheduled to begin February and last through the year 2021.

“The project team is checking off some preliminary items now and the work is anticipated to begin in the next several weeks,” Ryan Harding, with the ADOT Office of Public Information said. “The majority of the initial work will take place off of the highway and won’t impact traffic.”

It will provide a continuous stretch of divided four-lane highway form milepost 108, about 15 miles south of I-40 and milepost 121 near Wikieup.

With Interstate 11 in the near future, ADOT has invested more than half a billion dollars over the past 20 years to turn the primary route between Phoenix and Las Vegas into modern four-lane divided highway.

The upcoming project is part of $155 million in U.S. 93 improvements planned over the next five years.

Currently all but 39 miles of the 200-mile drive from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line has been upgraded to a four-lane divided highway to improve traffic flow, support the movement of freight and enhance safety through this heavily traveled area.

The entire northern segment of U.S. 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line, mileposts 1 to 68, is now a four-lane divided highway following the completion of a $71 million project in 2010.

Paving projects to repair long-term winter weather damage will continue in the Flagstaff area, with crews finishing paving along northbound I-17 from milepost 312 to the I-40 interchange and along the 17-mile stretch of I-40 between Cataract Lake and Parks west of Flagstaff.

Last year, crews rebuilt about 20 miles of highway in northern Arizona, providing a long-term fix to damage from freeze-thaw cycles and heavy traffic. In all, ADOT has improved or is in the process of improving 62 miles of interstate freeway in the Flagstaff area.

This spring, ADOT will launch a project to repave 13 miles of State Route 89A from Sedona to the scenic overlook between mileposts 374 and 387. The project will also install new guardrail.

In far northwestern Arizona, the decks of three Virgin River bridges along Interstate 15 will get makeovers starting early this year. Bridge Nos. 2 and 5 will get newly resurfaced decks. Bridge No. 4 will received a brand new deck.

In the Prescott area, ADOT will begin a project along 5 miles of State Route 69 between Truwood Drive and Fain Road. Improvements include building a raised center median, new traffic signals and new left turn lanes at certain intersections. A multi-use path will also be constructed on the north side of State Route 69 between Truwood and Navajo drives.