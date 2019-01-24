Event Calendar | January 25, 2019

SATURDAY

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043

KRMC Senior Health Expo

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.

Tuff Trucks Scramble Cars

Noon, gates open. 1 p.m. races start. At the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

SUNDAY

Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.