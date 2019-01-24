KUSD is considering changing enrollment zones to assist with overcrowded schools

Kingman Unified School District is considering making changes to its boundaries, and it could affect where children go to school.

The district is making these considerations in hopes of reducing overcrowding at some schools.

Lee Williams High School and Desert Willow Elementary currently are over capacity, and others are close to capacity.

LWHS can hold up to 1,000 students, but currently has 1,152 students enrolled. Desert Willow’s capacity is 450 students but has 511 students enrolled. There are 7,138 students enrolled district-wide.

Superintendent Roger Jacks presented the Kingman Unified School District Board of Education with an option of rezoning Desert Willow, Lee Williams High School and White Cliffs Middle School, which would impact Kingman High School and Kingman Middle School.

The district is considering an enrollment policy whereby incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students entering middle or high school would be affected, but none of the others.

Incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students would have to attend the school in their new zone, unless the student qualifies for an exemption under the KUSD Governing Board Policy.

Students in seventh and eighth grade already attending a school would be grandfathered in and could choose to stay where they currently are or attend the school in their new designated zone.

“If they are zoned for WCMS and now they are zoned in for KMS, for example, the seventh- and eighth-graders will be grandfathered in and won’t be required to move,” Jacks said.

The same situation would occur at the high school level. Incoming ninth-graders would have to attend the corresponding high school in their new zone. For 10th through 12th graders, they would be grandfathered in and stay at the school they are currently attending or choose to go to the new school in their zone.

The district developed two possible plans to help with the overcrowding at schools, but the school board has not made a decision as the options are still under consideration

Plan A

There are 53 students attending Desert Willow Elementary School and 32 attending Cerbat who live in the boundary from Castle Rock Road to Route 66, and from Northern to Devlin avenues.

“There’s an area in there that’s like if you’re on one side of the street you go to Cerbat and if you’re on the other you go to Desert Willow,” Jacks told the board. “So we thought this would be an easy area to make a change.”

Rezoning this area would take 40 to 60 students from Desert Willow and have them enrolled at Cerbat.

At the middle and high school levels, students living in part of the WCMS area would be moved to KMS to correspond with the same area being rezoned for LWHS and KHS. This area will encompass Vista Bella, Hackberry and Wikieup.

Plan B

There are 40 students living along Route 66 from Thompson Avenue to Antares Road who attend Desert Willow, and another 15 who attend Cerbat.

Jacks said if both plans are utilized then about 90 additional elementary students would be taken to Cerbat.

In Plan B, middle school students from the Plan A plus students living east of Route 66 from Louise Avenue and south of Interstate 40 would be added to the rezone plan.

Currently, there are 95 students living in this area who are attending WCMS and would be rezoned to KMS. Utilizing both plans, about 87 students would move to KMS.

The same rezoning technique would happen at the high school level. In this area, 22 students already attend KHS and 124 attend LWHS. If this area would be rezoned according to this plan, about 140 students would move to KHS

The board is expected to come to a conclusion during its February meeting. It can adopt these plans, partially adopt the plans or leave the zones as they stand.