Race car driver recovering after weekend crash at Havasu speedway

LAKE HAVASU CITY - A race car driver injured in a crash Saturday evening is now in stable condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Harry Stone was participating in a super-modified racing competition at Havasu 95 Speedway last weekend when an accident prompted emergency transportation for medical treatment to Las Vegas. Havasu 95 officials have not disclosed further information about the incident or Stone’s recovery out of respect for his family’s privacy. Friends have extended their wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Our family appreciates all the prayers and support we have received from our family, our friends and the entire racing community,” said Stone’s daughter, Stacy A. Oakes in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “We ask that you do not contact him and allow him time to rest and recover.” Oakes has said the family will provide future updates as Stone’s condition improves.