Seligman man dies after his motorcycle collides with 2 cows

Seligman, Arizona (Google Map)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2019 4:13 p.m.

    • SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Yavapai County authorities say a Seligman man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with two cows on a roadway.

    They say 54-year-old John Travers was declared dead at the scene of Wednesday night's crash.

    County sheriff's deputies say Travers wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

    Deputies had been dispatched to the collision near Route 66 in Seligman.

    Witnesses recalled seeing the motorcycle rider at a bar in Seligman a couple hours earlier.

    Residents in the area reported seeing the motorcycle travelling at high speed on Fort Rock Road just prior to hearing a loud crash.

    Authorities say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash.

