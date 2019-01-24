Seligman man dies after his motorcycle collides with 2 cows

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Yavapai County authorities say a Seligman man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with two cows on a roadway.

They say 54-year-old John Travers was declared dead at the scene of Wednesday night's crash.

County sheriff's deputies say Travers wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

Deputies had been dispatched to the collision near Route 66 in Seligman.

Witnesses recalled seeing the motorcycle rider at a bar in Seligman a couple hours earlier.

Residents in the area reported seeing the motorcycle travelling at high speed on Fort Rock Road just prior to hearing a loud crash.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash.