Armed robbery leaves woman seriously injured, suspect at large

KINGMAN – An 80-year-old woman is in serious condition at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas after being the victim of an armed robbery Wednesday evening, police said.

Kingman Police Department reported the robbery occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of North Stockton Hill Road at about 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The suspect is alleged to have struck the woman in the face as her purse was being stolen. The victim was first taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being transported to Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department