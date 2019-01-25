The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
DPS: 1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Flagstaff

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 25, 2019 11:36 a.m.

    • FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities say one man is dead and another critically wounded after a shooting involving Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Flagstaff.

    DPS officials say one trooper was shot in the left hand in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect and was treated and released from a hospital.

    They say a trooper tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation Wednesday night, but the vehicle sped off.

    The driver stopped at a residential area where he and a passenger abandoned the SUV and fled on foot.

    Troopers later located the two Flagstaff men and one of the suspects reportedly opened fire.

    Troopers returned fire and authorities say 20-year-old Marcus Gishal was pronounced dead at the scene and 20-year-old Preston Oszust was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

