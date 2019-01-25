Vehicle fire, traffic stop lead to arrest of burglary suspect

KINGMAN – A traffic stop in which a stolen Jeep was being driven led to the arrest of a Kingman man on burglary and stolen property charges, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle was on fire near the Thompson Wash at Grace Neal Parkway Monday, Jan. 21 and was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.

After the fire was put out, deputies did a records check of the VIN on the vehicle. Deputies learned the vehicle was usually kept at a private hangar at Kingman Municipal Airport.

At the airport, law enforcement found a chain-link fence that was cut and knocked down. Deputies also located tracks, which led to a hangar that was not accessible from the street. They noticed the door had been pried open, and the hangar appeared to have been ransacked.

The owners told deputies two vehicles, a handgun, specialty tools, knives, and batteries had been removed from the hangar.

One of the stolen vehicles was the one that had been on fire.

Two days later on Wednesday, Jan. 23, a Department of Public Safety trooper pulled a Jeep over for a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Diagonal Way and was detaining two individuals.

Ruben Cesar Lopez, 35, of Kingman, was the driver. He was taken into custody.

MCSO reports the investigation revealed Lopez allegedly committed the burglary and took the vehicles and other items from the airport hangar.

Lopez was arrested on burglary in third degree – unlawful entry, and theft-control of stolen property, both felonies. Lopez was taken to Mohave County jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office