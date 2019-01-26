Arizona drivers have the option to digitize their license plates

KINGMAN – Technology has changed many things about the way humans live, and now technology has affected licenses plates.

A new electronic digital license plate is an available option for Arizona citizens.

The plates – called Rplate Digital License Plates – are LTE wireless connected devices similar to a tablet. The license plate number is constantly displayed and the technology allows for added messages such as invalid, stolen or other notifications needed.

The cost of the plate is determined by the manufacturer and the MVD doesn’t receive any proceeds from sales.

According to the manufacturer’s website, the plates come in two styles, Rplate Essential which costs $499 to preorder and Rplate Pro costs $799 to preorder.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tested the technology on a limited number of its fleet vehicles throughout the state to determine operational capabilities and endurance under multiple weather conditions.

ADOT collaborated with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to ensure that the look of the plate and its messaging capabilities conform to legal requirements and law enforcement best practices.

The Rplate is authorized by the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, but it is not available at MVD or authorized third party offices.

Motorists who wish to buy these plates must do so through participating resellers, including vehicle dealerships and professional auto service providers or the plate manufacturer, Reviver Auto.

According to the manufacturer’s website, California is another state besides Arizona to have the digital license plates. Florida and Texas are other states to have digital license plates this year.