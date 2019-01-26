King’s Cupboard helps hungry families

KINGMAN – Ronda Robinson and her dedicated and hard working group of volunteers make ready for the weekly distribution of food and sundry goods for the Friday "King's Cupboard" at The Kingdom of God Baptist Church.

The volunteers begin their preparations on Thursday for Friday's giveaway. Each week a protein product, fruits and vegetables along with bread, paper towels and toilet tissue are offered. Dog food is available if needed.

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church helps feed around 800 people each month. The church's youth group enthusiastically volunteers to carry groceries and other items to the cars as needed. Many of the recipients are seniors. Recipes are exchanged along with friendly conversation and prayers.

The church's pastor, Bob Peet, took over this existing program a little over a year ago in an effort to share God's love and bounty.

King's Cupboard is open every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road.