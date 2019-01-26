Lawmaker propses doctors list ingredients, side effects of vaccines

PHOENIX – Would you agree to immunize your child if you knew the vaccine had aluminum phosphate, bovine serum or formaldehyde?

What about human diploid fibroblast cell cultures – cultures of human fetal tissue?

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, wants to mandate in state law that you be given the option of getting that information – and get it before any injections.

Boyer said he’s not necessarily opposed to vaccinations for children, though he said that he will have to develop a personal philosophy now that his wife is due to give birth in two months. And he sidestepped questions of whether he personally believes that vaccines are harmful.

But he said there has been an explosion in the number of vaccines that are scheduled to be given to children, going from five in the 1960s to more than 70 now.

More to the point, Boyer argues that parents are entitled to the same kind of “informed consent’’ about vaccines as they would get before any medical procedure. And his SB 1115 would require that any health professional provide not just the positive effects of vaccinations but also the full list of ingredients and side effects – and before a vaccine could be administered.

The legislation comes as the Arizona Department of Health is trying to convince more parents to get their children immunized. That follows a study which found an increasing percentage of parents of children entering kindergarten opting out for personal reasons.

Health officials say that it takes about a 95 percent vaccination rate to create “herd immunity.’’ That’s where enough people are immunized against the disease to prevent it from spreading widely into those who cannot be vaccinated for things like medical and religious reasons.

Boyer said he’s not concerned that providing a list of chemicals in vaccines might work against what the health department is trying to accomplish.

“I think we should trust parents,’’ he said. “I don’t think anybody should be afraid of more information and what’s in these vaccines we’re giving to our children.’’

Boyer said he doesn’t really believe that vaccines help create herd immunity. He said 2016 figures from Maricopa County showed that 30 percent of the children admitted to the hospital for pertussis were fully vaccinated.

State health officials would not comment about the legislation.